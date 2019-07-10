Lake Zurich (Ill.) senior wide receiver recruit James Piggott (6-foot-3 200 pounds) has been staying busy this summer and that includes keeping tabs on his latest recruiting news this summer. Piggott checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this latest recruiting update.

"This week we are back in team camp," Piggott said. "Everything has been going really well so far. I like our new head coach (Ron Plantz). He definitely seems like a player's coach and he brings a college background to the field. Our practices have been much more fast paced and we are also fitting a lot more into practices."

Piggott also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have an offer from Winona State (D2) plus a lot of the D2 schools from Minnesota have been really interested in me this summer. I visited Winona State 3 weeks ago and it was a really good visit. I had a chance to see the campus and the facilities, and overall Winona State is just a really nice place. A lot of the college who are recruiting me want to see some of my early season video. I've also been in contact with several of the Minnesota D2 schools lately including both Minnesota-Duluth and Augustana University in South Dakota."

So does Piggott set any sort of personal goals heading into his senior season?

"My personal goal is to be an All State player. I'm also hoping to set the all time school record in reception yards and I believe I'm 400 yards away from that record. I'm also hoping for 10 plus touchdowns this season. My main goal is always to help my teammates with and win a state title."

James Piggott has a scholarship offer from Winona State.