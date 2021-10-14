WR Ransom adds a new offer

Evanston (Ill.) senior wide receiver recruit Kamau Ransom (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) was able to add his latest offer earlier this week from Illinois State University. Ransom, who is now holding FCS level offers from the in-state ISU Redbirds along with St. Thomas breaks down his latest recruiting news in this recruiting update.

"Illinois State offered me a scholarship this week and it's a good offer fro sure," Ransom said. "I have FCS offers now from Illinois State along with St. Thomas. I've also been adding some D2 offers and recruiting attention from those schools."

Ransom, who is playing both wide receiver and some defensive back this fall for the Wildkits (5-2) gave us his impression from adding his latest offer from Illinois State.

"Illinois State is a really good program and school. I know that ISU is very competitive in FCS and they play in the Missouri Valley Conference. I went to a camp at Illinois State back in the summer and I had a chance to look around a bit. They have a great campus and a really nice stadium. Illinois State is recruiting me to play wide receiver and most of the schools recruiting me like me at receiver. I'm going to get down to Illinois State in November for a game day visit and I'm excited about the offer from them."

Ransom also filled us in on his latest recruiting news this fall.

"I have offers now from Illinois State and also St. Thomas. I have a D2 offer as well from Concordia (Minn.) and schools like South Dakota are still remaining in touch with me. South Dakota likes me as a defensive back. I'm also going to make a game day visit to UIndy (D2 University of Indianapolis) this weekend. They have been pretty interested in me for a while now and I want to see what they have to offer."

Ranson is also locked in and focused on the remaining regular season schedule which includes a road trip this Friday to Maine South (6-1).

"We are pretty much in playoff mode from here on out. We have two tough back to back games to finish the regular season with Maine South and Glenbrook South (6-1). My play this season has been good. Over the last three weeks I've added 6 touchdowns and I feel my game has changed and improved a lot since the spring.I'm much more explosive this season and it feels like everything is coming together for me in my game. I'm starting to figure a lot of things out and I'm just a smarter, better player this season."

