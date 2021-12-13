WR Ransom commits to UIndy

Evanston (Ill.) senior wide receiver recruit Kamau Ransom (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process this past weekend and gave the University of Indianapolis (D2) his verbal commitment. Ransom discusses his college decision here.

"Indianapolis was easily the school that recruited me the hardest and always had a plan for me," Ransom said. "I had some good offers from some different schools but once U Indy stepped up and offered me a full ride that was the biggest deciding factor for me so I committed."

Ransom, who played both wide receiver and defensive back this past fall for the Wildkits pointed towards a handful of key factors in his college choice.

"I made two different visits to UIndy once for a game day and then I went back last Sunday for another visit. Everyone on the coaching staff at UIndy are all on my side and in my corner. Once I got the offer last Sunday I didn't wait too long to commit. UIndy offered me as a receiver and they said they can see me playing all over the field in the offense. My family also love it at UIndy plus I also have extended family that lives in the Indianapolis area so it's a great fit and even better having family close by in Indianapolis."

Who else did Ransom consider before making his college decision?

"I looked hard at schools like Illinois State, Central Missouri, Eastern Illinois and also Indiana State. I had some decent offers but in the end the total fit and mix for me at Indianapolis was too hard for me to pass up."

Ransom is also thrilled to have his recruiting process behind him.

"I'm so happy to have my recruiting done. It was an incredibly frustrating process for me and my family. The hardest part of the recruiting process was the uncertainty of everything and I stopped trying to compare myself with other people and instead focused on what was the best fit for me. I feel I'll be able to play at a high level and Indianapolis will allow me to reach all of my goals in college including graduating with a strong degree."

Kamau Ransom is verbally committed to UIndy.