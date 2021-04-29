 EdgyTim - WR Reed commits to NIU
WR Reed commits to NIU

Downers Grove (Ill.) South junior athlete recruit Eli Reed (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) decided on Wednesday morning to give Northern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Reed discusses his decision to pledge to the in-state NIU Huskies here.

"NIU is just the right school and the right place for me," Reed said. "I have been able to build up a strong relationship with the staff at NIU and NIU just feels like home to me so I committed."

Reed pointed towards some of the key reasons behind his decision to pledge to the NIU Huskies.

"I was always looking to make an early decision and get my recruiting process done and wrapped up so I can just focus on my team and my senior year. NIU offered ne a great opportunity and I didn't want to miss out on the offer from NIU and I didn't want to wait too long. I already liked so much about NIU already;. They showed me a ton of love and attention from very early on and they also offered me before anyone else offered me which was important to me. NIU just checked off all of the boxes for me. They offer a great education and football program, plus it's pretty close to home which was another important factor for me."

Was staying closer to hone a factor in his decision to pledge to NIU?

"It definitely was a factor. I'm very close with my family and I want them to be able to come visit me and see my games in person. NIU is only an hour from home and my family is just really excited for me and excited about my decision."

Did Reed consider any other schools before committing to the NIU Huskies?

"I talked a bit with some different college coaches including Western Michigan, but it was always NIU for me from pretty early on. NIU offered me a full ride scholarship and that just takes a lot of pressure off of my shoulders."

Reed then discovered that Metea Valley WR Jalen Johnson also gave the NIU Huskies his commitment a little later in the day on Wednesday.

"Jalen was always a part of things with NIU and they have plans for both of us and it's really cool and exciting that he also decided to commit to NIU. Once the dead period ends I'm going to go make a visit to NIU and I'm hoping to meet up with Jalen on the visit. Hopefully we can now help NIU bring in even more in-state guys to our signing class."

Eli Reed is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.

