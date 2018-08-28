Batavia (Ill.) senior wide receiver prospect Nick Rempert (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) was able to contribute to his new team's first win last Friday night. Rempert, who transferred from Class 1A Mooseheart to Class 7A power Batavia caught a touchdown pass in the Bulldogs 22-15 win last Friday over Lemont. Rempert discusses his first game with his new team, his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"I thought that I did Ok on Friday night," Rempert said. "I tweaked my ankle a bit so I was still recovering from that a bit but I was able to catch a touchdown pass. It just felt so good to be back on the field and playing with my new team and playing for my new school."

Rempert filled us in on his thoughts on transitioning from playing at a smaller enrollment level to playing for 7A defending state champs Batavia.

"I think the biggest difference was the overall speed. I worked really hard with my coaches at Batavia this winter on just improving my routes and improving my overall game. I also loved playing in front of such a big crowd at Lemont on Friday. The overall game day atmosphere was much more intense and it just felt great. The overall competition level was high and it was just so exciting."

Rempert also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with the coaches at Western Illinois, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky. NIU and Illinois State. They all want to see my early season video and to also stay in touch. NIU has had a lot of interest along with WIU."

