New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln-Way West senior defensive back recruit Billy Dozier III (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process this past weekend and gave Northern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Dozier III, who is accepting an NIU preferred walk on roster spot offer discusses his decision and more here.

"I decided after my visit on Saturday to NIU that I was ready to make a decision," Dozier III said. "I've been to NIU like 5 different times now and they just check off all the boxes in what I'm looking for in a school."

Dozier III who played on both sides of the football this past season (RB/WR and DB) admitted that NIU was the team to beat for him from early on in his recruiting process.

"I just fell in love with NIU on my first visit to be honest. I just really like the facilities and also the campus at NIU. NIU is also closer to home which is great for my family and friends. I'm still deciding on what I'll study in college at NIU but NIU also offers a strong education which was another reason why I wanted to attend NIU."

Dozier also had several other options this late fall but he felt that NIU was his best option.

"I had a full scholarship offer from Lehigh. I also had scholarship offers from North Dakota and also Valparaiso along with interest from some other schools. I just felt very strong about NIU and I'm excited to be committed to them. I'll also have a chance to earn my spot and a scholarship at NIU as a preferred walk on and I'm excited for the challenge."

Dozier III also thrilled to have his recruiting process completed.

"I'm very happy to be done with my recruiting. The worst part of the recruiting process was just waiting on college coaches and just being patient with the process. At times it felt like I was just standing by while everyone else was making moves with recruiting."

