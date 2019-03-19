Lemont (Ill.) junior wide receiver prospect Anthony Sambucci (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) was able to make a weekend visit to Western Michigan University for a junior day event. Sambucci checks in and recaps his weekend visit to Western Michigan and much more in this recruiting news update.

"I was able to get out to visit Western Michigan this past weekend for a junior day visit," Sambucci said. "I was able to learn more about the school along with getting to see a spring practice and I also enjoyed just getting to know the coaches better."

Sambucci recapped his impressions from Western Michigan University.

"I had a great visit to Western Michigan. It was just a great experience and they really made a strong impression. I enjoyed getting to see a spring practice along with getting to talk with the coaches and some of the WMU players including wide receiver Jayden Reed who played at Naperville Central. I also was able to see the campus along with some of the facilities and everything was impressive. The WMU coaches are telling me that they want to see me at a camp this summer. The WMU coaches also said that they will be in school this spring. I think what really stood out to me was that WMU really talks a lot about family and they no question have a great family feeling."

Sambucci also filled us in on his latest recruiting.

"Besides Western Michigan I've also been in touch with the coaches from SIU, South Dakota State, North Dakota, Youngstown State, Cornell, Minnesota State, St. Cloud State and also Sioux Falls. I have a visit planned for South Dakota State for this Friday. I'm also set to visit SIU on April 6th."

So what has Sambucci has been working on to improve his overall game this winter?

"I'm working out with Tom Nelson from TNT on my speed along with playing 7on7 with TNT this spring. Coach nelson has been helping me a lot and just working with me on technique and he's just helping me get better."

Three Bonus Questions with Anthony Sambucci:

Q: So let's go out to your favorite place for dinner. Where are we going and what are you ordering?

Anthony Sambucci: Portillos. I love the Mostaccioli and bread at the Barnelli's part of Portillos sop it's either that or I'll order an Italian Beef on a croissant with mozzarella cheese with fries and a strawberry shake.

Q: So what's your hidden talent?

Anthony Sambucci: I can draw and I'll draw anything and I love just taking some time and drawing.

Q: What's one of your most embarrassing moments in sports so far?

Anthony Sambucci: I've got a good one. When I was playing in Little League my Mom would bring our dog out to the game. She was walking him out in the outfield and let's say that my dog dropped off a gift in the outfield grass in front of everyone. It was so embarrassing.