Burbank (Ill.) St. Laurence junior wide receiver recruit Miles Scott (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) was able to add his third scholarship offer from Cornell. Scott, who has been impressive at various camps and showcase events this spring recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"The Cornell coaches made an in school visit and talked to my coaches at school," Scott said. "I was able to text the coaches from Cornell later in the day and that's when they decided to offer me a scholarship."

Scott filled us in on his impressions of adding his latest offer from Cornell.

"I know that Cornell is one of the bigger Ivy League schools and that they are also located in New York. They offer a great education and the football program is also pretty solid. The coaches at Cornell want me to come out for a visit and I'm looking at heading out East to make some visits this summer including a stop at Cornell. I have three offers now and all three schools are located pretty close to each other (Cornell/Fordham and Columbia) so I'm hoping to visit all three schools when I'm out East this summer."

So which college coaches have stopped into school recently?

"I know that the coaches from Air Force made an in school visit along with the coaches from Youngstown State, Cornell plus a few others. All of the feedback from the coaches has been positive. They all want to see me in a camp this summer."

Scott has also begun to look at his upcoming college camp plans.

"I'm already set to attend the Lindenwood mega camp plus the Northwestern showcase camp. I'm sure I'll also go to one of the North Central College camps as well."

Scott has also gotten to meet his new head coach in Adam Nissen.

"I met Coach Nissen already and he seems pretty cool. We just had a big team meeting and that went well. I'm excited to just get the season going."

Miles Scott has scholarship offers from Cornell, Columbia and Fordham.