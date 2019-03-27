Burbank (Ill.) St. Laurence junior wide receiver prospect Miles Scott (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) has been impressive this spring , taking part in last Saturday's United Stars showcase along with other various camps and events. Scott checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I really enjoyed the United Stars showcase," Scott said. "I just enjoy going out and competing against some different kids. I thought I had a good camp, but I know I can always do better."

Scott filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from Michigan State, Northwestern, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Wyoming, Yale, Harvard along with Miami of Ohio. I would say that my dream schools include Northwestern, Stanford and also Florida State."

Has Scott made any college visits?

"I visited Northwestern last year for a bowl practice and I also visited Miami of Ohio back in January for a junior day event. I'm also set to visit Northwestern again on April 6th. I might try to add a few more visits this spring but I'm also running track so it all depends on my schedule."

Scott, who is also a very strong student in the class room (4.8 GPA on a 5.0 scale) has also drawn positive feedback from the college coaches this off season.

"The overall feedback from the college coaches has been positive. They all like my skills and they are all telling me they want to see me run in person this spring and summer."

So what has Scott been working on to improve his game this off season?

"I've been working on everything but my top focus has been to improve my speed. I feel that some of my strengths include my route running along with my hands and I also have good strength."