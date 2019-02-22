DeKalb (Ill.) junior wide receiver prospect Alex Siebens (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) is one of several top receivers to watch this winter and spring playing for Boom Midwest 7on7. Siebens checks in and recap-s his latest recruiting news and much more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I've been having a lot of fun playing for Boom this winter," Siebens said. "I've been training with JR (Nilkos) at Acceleration and getting out to play 7on7 has been helping me improve my mechanics and route running."

Siebens filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with a handful of school so far. Wyoming has been showing some interest. I also just sent my transcripts to Northwestern. I'm hoping to get out this spring and summer and get out to some camps. I'm just trying to get my name out there and also just keep working and getting better."

So what has Siebens been working on to improve his overall game this winter.

"I've been mainly working on improving my speed and also getting stronger. I'm also focused on just improving my overall mechanics at receiver along with improving my route running. Besides working with Acceleration I'm also lifting with my team this winter."

Siebens is also excited for his 2019 senior season.

"We move into a new conference this year (DuPage Valley) and that will be a big challenge. We had a pretty young team last season and we bring back a lot of kids with experience and we have a chance to be pretty good."