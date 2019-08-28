DeKalb (Ill.) senior wide receiver recruit Alex Siebens (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) is gearing up and excited for his upcoming senior season which begins this Friday. Siebens fills us in on his upcoming season along with his latest recruiting news in this update.

"I'm really looking forward to playing Friday against Lake Park," Siebens said. "It seems like this week is taking forever."

Siebens filled us in on how the Barbs are shaping up this summer in practices.

"Our team has been looking good. Our defense is really strong and we are definitely starting to click on offense. We will definitely be throwing the ball more this season and as a receiver I can't ask for anything more. The plan is that I'll be playing strictly wide receiver this season."

Does Siebens set any sort of personal goals heading into his senior season?

"I try to set some personal goals for myself but I usually don't. My goals are all focused on the team goals. I think people are going to see do a lot more with yards after the catch this season compared to last year. Last year it seemed like I did more with the deep ball and less with the shorter routes and I really want to get those yards after catch up this season and make big plays."

Siebens also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"My recruiting has been slow lately because of the dead period. I know that a lot of teams are planning to look at my senior video. I have offers from Concordia in Minnesota along with Augustana. I made a recent unofficial visit to Beloit and I'm starting to also hear from more and more smaller schools."

Siebens is also embracing the fact that he's finally a senior leader.

"It feels weird to be one of the older guys now. I definitely have been a more vocal leader this year and I'm trying to talk to the younger guys more and more. I have a lot of experience and the younger receivers have been asking me more and more questions. I'm more vocal as a leader this summer."