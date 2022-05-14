WR Sims commits to Miami of Ohio

Chicago (Ill.) Marist junior wide receiver recruit Ryan Sims (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) has given the Miami of Ohio Redhawks his verbal commitment this morning. Sims announced his commitment decision via social media through his Twitter account.

Sims, who was holding 16 scholarship offers so far this spring decided on the Miami Redhawks over multiple offers from several different schools including 9 Mid American Conference schools.

Look for more coming soon on Ryan Sims commitment decision here.