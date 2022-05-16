WR Sims talks Miami of Ohio pledge

Chicago (Ill.) Marist junior three star ranked wide receiver Ryan Sims (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave the Miami of Ohio Redhawks his verbal commitment. Sims, who was seeing more and more increased recruiting attention this spring fills us in on why he decided to pledge to the Miami Redhawks in this latest recruiting news update.

"I have three really big reasons why I decided to commit to Miami," Sims said. "I also felt that the overall timing was right for me to make my decision, and I'm 100 percent comfortable of giving the staff at Miami my commitment. I'm just really excited about my decision and so is my family."

Sins broke down why he decided to wrap up his recruiting process and committed to the Miami of Ohio Redhawks.

"I point towards three big reasons why I committed to Miami. The first big reason was that I feel I will be able to have the opportunity to go in and earn early playing time. I realize nothing is promised or guaranteed and I will need to go out and earn playing time. I'm ready and exited to have that chance. I also feel I will be a great fit in the offense at Miami and they throw the ball a lot. The second reason was that the Miami staff made me feel like In was a priority and I really get a long great with all of the coaches, including the offensive coordinator and the new receivers coach. We talk every day now and I'm excited to play for them. The final reason for me was the overall academics strength at Miami of Ohio. I'm planning to major in finance and they have an amazing business school. My Mom and my entire family really value education and I know that I'll leave Miami as a great student with a very strong college degree."

Did Sims consider any other schools before making his college choice?

"In the end it came down to either Miami or Western Michigan. Western Michigan is also a good school and program and they have a great track record of sending receivers to the NFL. WMU had a lot to offer, but In the end the overall fit for me at Miami was just too hard for me to pass up."

Sims was also seeing more schools pick things up with his this spring, but Sims wasn't willing to wait and see when it came to his college decision.

"Things definitely started to pick up for me this spring and we had a lot of Big Ten coaches stop into school. They all seem to have interest in me but they also wanted to see me in a camp this summer before they would consider offering me a scholarship. It was great for those schools to come in late, but in the end it was really too late for me. Once I felt 100 percent comfortable with a school that was when I was planning to commit. I feel 100 percent with Miami and with my decision, and I wasn't willing to wait to make my decision any longer."

Ryan Sims his verbally committed to Miami of Ohio.



