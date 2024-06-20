LaGrange Park (Ill.) Lyons Township senior wide receiver recruit Travis Stamm (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) decided on Wednesday night to give in state Illinois State University his verbal commitment after making an unofficial visit on Tuesday. Stamm discusses his college decision here.

"I went out on Tuesday and made a visit to Illinois State," Stamm said. "I knew during the visit I was pretty much ready to commit to Illinois State. I went back home and then tonight (Wednesday) decided to call up the coaches and I gave them my commitment."

Stamm pointed towards some of the key factors which led to his commitment to Illinois State.

"Illinois State has had recruiting interest in me going back to my sophomore season. They have been with me for a long time now and they have shown me a lot of loyalty. Illinois State believes in me and they see something in me that others don't see. Illinois State also has a great staff and we are in line when it comes to just the overall approach and mentality playing the game. Illinois State is recruiting me as a wide receiver and it's just the place where I want to be in college. Illinois State is also pretty close to home, offers a great education and it's just a great fit for me and my family."

So which other schools did Stamm consider before committing to Illinois State?

"I looked pretty hard at South Dakota State along with Fordham. I was actually scheduled to make a visit to South Dakota State for a camp and a visit, but they got a commitment from another wide receiver so I cancelled that camp and visit."

What was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Stamm?

"I think the hardest part was trying to not to get wrapped up in other kids recruiting. I just stayed the corse, kept my head down and kept working. It all worked out for me and I couldn't be any happier. I'm now just so glad it's over. The recruiting process can get stressful and now I can just focus on my team and on the season and not worry about recruiting."

So what is Illinois State getting in Travis Stamm?

"Illinois State is getting a hard worker who's humble and can play anywhere I'm needed. I'm a team first guy and I'll do whatever I can to help my team win games everyday."

Travis Stamm is now the third known in state commitment to the Illinois State Class of 2025 joining Quincy WR Rico Clay and Niles Notre Dame ATH Luke Olson.

