WR Tate is gearing up for the summer
DeKalb (Ill.) junior wide receiver recruit Toriano Tate (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) was able to add his fifth scholarship offer on Wednesday night from Holy Cross. Tate discusses and breaks down his lat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news