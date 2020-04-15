Mt. Zion (Ill.) junior tight end recruit Drew London (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) has a handful of early scholarship offers this spring and could more be on the way soon? London checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting news update.

"I have offers so far from EIU, McKendree, Upper Iowa and Minnesota State," London said. "I've also been in touch with several college coaches and I was planning to make some visits this spring but those have all been cancelled."

London, who is a three sport athlete (football/basketball/track) at Mt. Zion filled us in on his growing list of suitors.

"Besides the schools who have already offered me, I've also been getting follows on Twitter from the coaches at Boston College, Wake Forest, Toledo and also Princeton. I had spring visits planned to Central Michigan, Indiana State and SIU but those have all been cancelled. Hopefully this Corona virus will clear up soon and once we are allowed to make college visits I can make those visit up."

London filled us in on his life these days under the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We have online school work now since we've been out of school. The teachers send us links to different sites and we have daily homework and assignments. I've been able to keep up with my assignments and it's not too bad of a system.I've been also working out and doing a lot of body weight work at home and I'll also go out and get my work in so I can stay in shape."

London also filled us in on what part of his game he's worked on this off season.

"I've been working hard on improving my overall speed and agility and I just want to be quicker for this season. I also worked on adding more good weight and these days I'm up to around 225 pounds. I was able to work on my diet and I'm eating a lot more protein along with lifting a lot more."

Does London have a dream school?

"I would say it's Florida State. I have a cousin who played for Florida State (OC Brian Stork) and I've always been a big fan of the Seminoles."

Drew London has scholarship offers from Eastern lIllinois, McKendree, Upper Iowa and Minnesota State.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today