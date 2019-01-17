Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic junior wide receiver/tight end prospect Nate Muersch (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) has been drawing more and more recruiting interest this winter. Muersch takes a few moments and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"We have been seeing a lot of college coaches in school this week," Muersch said. "Recruiting has been really picking up for me and it's pretty exciting."

Muersch recapped his latest recruiting news.

"So far this week we've seen the coaches from Minnesota, Illinois, Ball State, Miami of Ohio and also Ohio University plus Northern Iowa, South Dakota and South Dakota State. Western Michigan was also in school this week and I've been talking with them quite a bit."

Muersch also is planning to get out to make some college visits soon.

"I've been talking to more and more coaches about making visits and junior day events. I'm going to Ball State on Monday for a visit along with getting out to see Western Michigan in February. I also want to make a visit to Minnesota later this winter along with getting out to visit Illinois sometime soon."

Muersch has also been getting positive feedback from the college coaches so far this winter.

"The feedback from the college coaches has been pretty positive. A lot of the college coaches like my video and they also feel I can play receiver now and eventually develop into more of a tight end. Some schools see me as a tweener for now but they all feel I have the potential to get bigger and stronger down the line."

Muersch is also looking forward to his 2019 senior season.

"We will graduate some really good seniors but we also bring back a lot of starters from this past season. Everyone is working hard this winter and everyone is focused."

