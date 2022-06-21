WR Thomas commits to NIU

Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic senior ATH recruit Kyle Thomas (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process and gave in state Northern Illinois University his verbal commitment on Monday morning. Thomas talks about his decision in this latest recruiting update.

"NIU just has always felt like family to me," Thomas said. "The moment they got involved with me and my recruiting NIU treated me like I was already a part of the team. NIU recruited me the hardest out of any school and they always have had a plan for me so I committed."

Thomas, who was offered as recruited by the NIU Huskies as a wide receiver pointed towards some key factors which led to his commitment to NIU.

"I love how Coach (Thomas) Hammock coaches up the team and the whole mindset and culture with NIU football. between the coaches and the student athletes, everyone at NIU puts in the work and just has an amazing work ethic. NIUu is also a strong football program that also offers a strong education and academics. NIU is also close to home which is a big positive for my family and friends and they can come see me play my college games. My family all loved it when we made a visit to NIU. NIU recruited me as a wide receiver and I'm totally on board with playing the position."

So which other schools did Thomas consider before making his college decision?

"I was in contact with quite a few different coaches. Illinois was in touch along with Air Force, Army plus Iowa and also Purdue. Purdue wanted me to come visit them and they all showed interest in me since the winter. I just really didn't want to wait any longer. Schools wanted me to hold off on a decision, but NIU was already in my corner with an offer. I didn't want to miss out on an opportunity at NIU, plus I'm just tired of the process to be honest. I was ready to make my decision so I committed."

Thomas is now excited and focused in on his team the rest of this summer.

"Our team is working hard this summer and we have a great family vibe this summer. I'm planning to go out and have a big senior season. I really feel our team this coming season can go really far."

Kyle Thomas is now the eight known verbal commitment for the NIU Huskie Class of 2023. Thomas is also the second known in state pledge for the Huskies joining Plainfield East OT Michael Jimmar.

Kyle Thomas is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.