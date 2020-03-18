I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and football career at Northern Illinois University!! #COMMITTED #TheHardWay #NIU2k21 #GoHuskies @BataviaFootball @NIU_Football @NIUCoachHammock pic.twitter.com/T9xbowzIhi

Batavia (Ill.) junior wide receiver recruit Trey Urwiler (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) decided to give Northern Illinois University and head coach Thomas Hammock his verbal commitment today. Urwiler discusses his college decision here.

"When I visited NIU back in the winter and they offered me I felt back then I was ready to commit," Urwiler said. "I decided to hold off a bit but in the end I was ready to make my decision and I called up the NIU coaches and committed today."

Urwiler, who has been to NIU multiple times over the years discusses why he has give the NIU Huskies his verbal commitment.

"Everyone has always told me that I'll know the right school when I feel that it's the place for me. NIU feels like home and I knew pretty early on that I wanted to play and go to school at NIU. They just offer such a great fit for me from a football standpoint along with academically and also from a location standpoint. The coaches at NIU are building something pretty special that not a lot of people seem to realize, but once you spend some time around the coaches and the players it pretty special."

Urwiler, who was recruited by NIU as a wide receiver also discussed why he decided to make his decision this early in his recruiting process.

"Looking back I felt like I was already waiting for awhile. I wanted to commit back in December but wanted to wait things out a bit. I already feel like I waited too long to commit to NIU and I just didn't want to wait and miss out on such a great opportunity for me at NIU. The timing for me feels perfect so why wait any longer?"

With his older brother Quinn Urwiler already set to play for (FCS level) University of North Dakota, did Trey ever consider playing for the Fighting Hawks and playing again with his older brother?

"It was definitely discussed and I was honored to have an offer and an opportunity to play for North Dakota. In the end I just felt that we are two different people and that North Dakota just wasn't the right fit for me."

Trey Urwiler is now the fifth known verbal commitment for the NIU Huskies in the Class of 2021 and the third known in state commitment. Urwiler joins Aurora Christian QB Ethan Hampton and Solorio safety Brian Whitsey as in state pledges for NIU and head coach Thomas Hammock.

Trey Urwiler is verbally committed to NIU.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today