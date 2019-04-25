Antioch (IL) junior wide receiver recruit Treshawn Watson (6-foot-3 185 pounds) was able to add his third overall scholarship offer earlier this week. Watson added his latest offer from Illinois State and Watson recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I was asked to contact the coaches at Illinois State," Watson said. "I was able to talk with the Illinois State coaches and that's when they offered me a scholarship."

Watson, who is now holding offers from NIU. Illinois State and Fordham gave us his impressions of adding his latest offer from the ISU Redbirds.

"The offer (from Illinois State) was a little bit of a surprise. because I really hadn't had much contact with Illinois State until a few days ago. I know that Illinois State is pretty close to home. I know that Illinois State also has a good business school. I'm going to get down to visit Illinois State soon and learn more about the school and the football program."

Watson has also started to see more college coaches in school this week during the spring evaluation period.

"The coaches from South Dakota State and Fordham have been in school so far. Minnesota is also expected to be back in school soon. I visited Minnesota for a junior day not too long ago and they want me to go back and camp with them this summer."

Watson is also hoping to get out to visit some colleges the remainder of the spring.

"I'm planning to get out to see Illinois State in person along with Ohio University and Bowling Green. I'm also looking at camping this summer at Northwestern plus North Central College, Minnesota, Iowa and Iowa State."

Treshawn Watson has scholarship offers from Northern Illinois University, Fordham and Illinois State.