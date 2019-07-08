Antioch (IL) senior wide receiver recruit Treshawn Watson (6-foot-3 185 pounds) is holding an impressive thirteen scholarship offers so far this summer. Watson, who is back in team camp this week with the rest of his Sequoits teammates breaks down his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I have thirteen offers now and I'm all done with the college camps," Watson said. "Our team camp is going good and we are back in camp this week. I'm just focused on my team the rest of the summer."

Watson also broke down his latest recruiting news.

"I'm planning to make a visit to Wyoming sometime soon. It's going to be an official visit and I'm still trying to sort out dates when I might go and visit them. I'm also considering going out to visit a few other schools like Western Michigan and Central Michigan. I'm still in touch with all of the schools who have already offered me a scholarship this summer."

Watson is also not in any hurry to make a college decision for now.

"I'm just not in a big rush to make a decision for now. I want to get out and make some visits and see how those visit go for me. I don't have any time frame for a decision for now."

Watson is also excited about his upcoming senior season.

"Our team camp has been going really good this summer. We graduated some really good players from last year, but we also have a lot of good younger guys and they are all stepping up. I have a lot of confidence in the younger guys. Everyone is excited to get back in team camp this week and start grinding again this week."

Treshawn Watson has multiple scholarship offers.