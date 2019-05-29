



Antioch (IL) junior wide receiver recruit Treshawn Watson (6-foot-3 185 pounds) is holding double digit scholarship offers so far this spring and has several college programs looking harder into him heading into the summer. Watson recaps his latest recruiting news, summer plans and much more here.

"I have 10 total scholarship offers now and my recruiting has gone very well this spring" Watson said. "Several other coaches are still in touch with me and a lot of them want to see me live in camps this summer."

Watson, who will finish his junior year of high school this Friday is gearing up for his upcoming college camps.

"I'm planning to go to the Lindenwood mega camp this Friday. We finish the school year also on Friday and as soon as we are done I'll be heading to Lindenwood for the camp. I'm also going to all three North Central College one day camps next week. I'm also considering going to Northwestern on June 9th."

Watson has also been invited to several individual college one day camps this summer.

"I was also invited to a lot of separate one day camps this summer. Illinois, Kansas State, Wyoming, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Iowa, Miami of Ohio and Western Michigan all want to see mw in camps this summer. I know a lot of those schools will be at the mega camps. I may try to go to a few of the individual camps like either Iowa or Illinois but I'm still trying to sort it all out. Our coaches at school give us two weeks off and then we report to our team camp so I want to make sure I get all of my college camps in so I can focus strictly on my team the rest of the summer."

So does Watson have a time frame for making an eventual college decision?

"As far as having any favorites I'm not sure on that just yet. I'm planning to go to all of my camps and see how things go. After the camps I'll revisit all of my options and I'd like to make a college choice be the end of July. We have a big season coming up and I want to make sure nothing gets in the way of my senior season."

Watson is also excited to start his upcoming senior season.

"Our plan is to win it all this season. I think the difference this year will be that we all have another year of experience under our belts. We now know what it takes to go deeper in the state playoffs. Everyone on all levels are working really hard this off season. Everyone is also just really focused and excited for the season. We have big plans for this year."