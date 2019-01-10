Antioch (IL) junior wide receiver recruit Treshawn Watson (6-foot-3 185 pounds) already has an early scholarship offer from in-state Northern Illinois University and could be in line for several more offers this winter and spring. Watson checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"NIU offered me a scholarship earlier this month," Watson said. "The NIU coaches said they really liked my film and getting offered by NIU was truly a blessing. I'm planning to head up to NIU soon for a Junior Day visit."

Watson has also been in contact with a growing list of college coaches so far this winter.

"Besides NIU I've also been in contact with the coaches from Wofford, Kentucky, Illinois, Wyoming along with Northwestern. A lot of the coaches just wanted to reach out and let me know that they are interested in me. I've also been invited to visit all of those schools in person sometime this winter or spring. I haven't been able to get out to make any visits yet but I definitely want to get out to see more schools in person this coming spring."

Watson also filled us in on his winter plans.

"I've been working out with EFT along with indoor track season plus I'm also playing some 7on7 with my quarterback (Athan Kaliakmanis) this winter. I've been really focused on improving my overall explosiveness off the line of scrimmage along with just getting quicker and stronger."

Watson is also excited for his upcoming 2019 season after a strong 2018 season.

"We had a strong season last year and the weight room and the overall vibe is a lot different this year in the weight room. Everyone is just working harder and seem much more focused and serious. The entire tam is really focused this winter and our goal is a state title."

So does Watson have a dream school?

"I'm a huge Clemson fan but I also like LSU and some others as well. When it comes to recruiting I'm open rally to any schools."

