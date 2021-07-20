WR Williams pledges to NIU

Naperville (Ill.) North senior cornerback recruit Zeke Williams (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) took a recent official visit to Northern Illinois University and came home from that official visit with an offer from the Huskies. On Monday night, Williams decided to end his recruiting process and gave NIU his verbal commitment. Williams discusses his verbal commitment to nearby NIU in this recruiting update.

"I made an official visit to NIU on June 22nd and I had a great visit," Williams said. "I was also able to add my offer from NIU that weekend. We talked it over with my family and I decided I was ready so I called up Coach (Thomas) Hammock and gave him my verbal commitment."

Williams, who was recruited and offered as a cornerback for the NIU Huskies discussed some of the key factors that drew him to nearby NIU.

"I just felt at home at NIU on my official visit. NIU has a great coaching staff and I really get a long well with the coaches as well as with several of the recruits for NIU in my class. NIU is just a tight knit family and I just feel I fit in really well at NIU. NIU recruited me as a cornerback. The NIU coaches feel I can play the position for them and I've been working hard all summer long at my defensive back skills. Also staying closer to home was another big factor in my decision. It's a big factor for my family and friends and now they will be able to watch my games in college and be close to home."



So which other schools did Williams look into this summer?

"Besides NIU I was also drawing a lot of attention from schools like South Dakota State, Purdue, Northwestern, Louisiana Tech and a few other schools. NIU was really the main school for me right away and they really recruited me harder than any other school."

Williams also knows several names well in the NIU Class of 2022 and is excited to join the new NIU Huskies recruits.

"I know just about all of the in-state kids who have already committed to NIU. Jalen (Johnson) is a great player and a great person as well and we've played against each other for a long time now. Also both Malik (Armstrong) and Dane (Partridge) are strong players and competitors. They are also great guys and I'm very excited to be a part of that recruiting class for NIU."

Zeke Williams is verbally committed to NIU.



