Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis senior wide receiver recruit Ian Willis (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) was able to wrap up his recruiting process this past weekend and gave in state Illinois State University his verbal commitment, Willis, who has been highly impressive this summer as a speedy impact receiver for the Spartans and head coach Bob McMillen discusses his commitment to Illinois State here.

"Illinois State has been sticking with me since last year," Willis said. "I've just been very impressed with the coaches at Illinois State and it's a great offer and opportunity so I committed."

Willis, who has yet to make an official visit to ISU but who has made a handful of unofficial visits discusses some key factors which led to his commitment.

"Just getting to know the coaches at Illinois State has been a big factor for me. I've had several talks with the ISU coaches and they just seem like great guys who I can relate to well. They are coaches I can work with full time at the next level and coaches who will make me a better player and a better person. I also really like the offense at Illinois State and they like to use some smaller sized guys like myself in the offense at receiver. They believe that if you can play, then you can play. Illinois State has watched me several times in person and I feel I'll be a great fit on the team and in the offense."

So which other schools did Willis consider before pledging to Illinois State?

"My Top Four schools including Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Western Michigan and also Miami of Ohio. Early on Miami was my leader but the more I got to know Illinois State things started to change. The bigger level schools wanted me to wait on making a decision, but I was ready to end my recruiting and I committed to Illinois State."

So what is Illinois State fans getting in Ian Willis?

"Illinois State is getting a hard worker both on and off the field. I'm a dude who takes on a leadership role and takes that role very seriously. I'm also a playmaker and I want to make a big play every time I touch the football."

Ian Willis is now the fourth known in state commitment to the Illinois State Class of 2025 and joins Quincy WR Rico Clay, Lyons Township WR Travis Stamm and Niles Notre Dame ATH Luke Olson as verbal commitments to the ISU Redbirds.

