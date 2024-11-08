2025 PWO Seth Valeri committed to Northwestern on the spot

Defensive back Seth Valeri's first visit to Northwestern, his mom's dream school, was back in 2021. So when head coach David Braun called to offer him a preferred walkon spot in 2025, he jumped at the opportunity.

"As soon as I got [the offer], I knew right away," Valeri said. "My mom is originally from Glen Ellyn, so she always grew up loving Northwestern. She always wanted one of her kids to be at Northwestern.

"So as soon as I got it, I told Coach Braun: I love your program, I love the history, I love you and your staff, I want to be a Wildcat."

Read more about Valeri and his decision in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!