Alabama plucks elite TE Mack Sutter out of Illinois

Alabama got its man.
The Tide got great news on Thursday night when four-star tight end Mack Sutter announced his commitment to the program. Alabama pulled the star tight end out of Illinois and away from his final group of Illinois, Ohio State and Ole Miss.
Ahead of his decision Sutter told Orange and Blue News what it was about the Tide that had his interest.
"The guys down there really value me,” Sutter said. “They think a lot of me, and I really appreciate that. I like what Coach DeBoer is doing there".
Alabama has been trending to land the Illinois native for a long time. They’ve been consistent in his recruitment and playing in the SEC has always been a strong selling point for Sutter.
MORE FROM INDY: Highlights and analysis | Teams that should be pleased | Gorney Awards | Biggest surprises | Flip watch | QB analysis
RECRUITING INTEL: Mid-South | Florida | West | Southeast | Midwest
RIVALS FIVE-STAR MEDIA DAY: All the news, notes and interviews | The All-Lobby Team | How solid are the commitments? | Roster
RIVALS FIVE-STAR INTERVIEWS: Jaden O'Neal | Trae Taylor | Chase Calicut | Samu Moala | Jake Kreul | Felix Ojo | Peyton Houston | CJ Sadler | Richard Wesley | JaReylan McCoy | Carter Scruggs | Nolan Wilson | Carson Sneed | Derrek Cooper | Devin Carter | Jayden Wade | Joel Wyatt | Kaden Henderson | Nick Abrams
He also likes coach Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubbs history of producing top offenses.
This is a big blow to in-state Illinois. Despite putting together one of it’s best classes ever, the Illini are struggling to land elite talent.
The four-star tight end from Dunlap, Ill., less than two hours from Champaign, heard a great message from the Illinois staff throughout his recruitment. It was clear that he was a top target and the Illini did a great job recruiting him.
But in the end it was too much to pass up with the opportunities in Tuscaloosa.