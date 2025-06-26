Alabama plucks elite TE Mack Sutter out of Illinois

The Tide got great news on Thursday night when four-star tight end Mack Sutter announced his commitment to the program. Alabama pulled the star tight end out of Illinois and away from his final group of Illinois, Ohio State and Ole Miss.

Ahead of his decision Sutter told Orange and Blue News what it was about the Tide that had his interest.

"The guys down there really value me,” Sutter said. “They think a lot of me, and I really appreciate that. I like what Coach DeBoer is doing there".

Alabama has been trending to land the Illinois native for a long time. They’ve been consistent in his recruitment and playing in the SEC has always been a strong selling point for Sutter.