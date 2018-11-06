Yorkville (Ill) junior quarterback prospect Josh Beetham (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) saw his junior season come to an end last Friday in a 35-21 loss to Richards in the Class 6A Round 2 playoffs. Beetham then headed out the next day and took in his first visit to Cincinnati and recaps his travels here.

"It was a tough loss on Friday night to Richards but we played hard and just came up short," Beetham said. "I decided to head out to Cincinnati the next day and I had a really good visit to Cincinnati."

Beetham gave us his impressions from his game day visit to Cincinnati last Saturday..

"Cincinnati played Navy and they also won big. Overall it was a fun trip and I enjoyed getting to learn more about Cincinnati. This was a game day visit and I was part of a large group of recruits so I didn't get a long time to talk with the coaches too much. I was able to see the campus and some of the facilities at Cincinnati and everything was legit. .I have been in touch with the quarterbacks coach at Cincinnati (Gino Guidugli) a bit and I did get to say hello to him and a few of the other coaches just for a minute. I really liked it at Cincinnati and hopefully I'll get a chance to go back again soon for another visit."

Does Beetham have any upcoming visit plans?

"I don't have any college visit plans set up just yet. I might try to get out to visit Western Kentucky and also maybe Rice. I've also been starting to stay in contact with the coaches from Miami of Ohio and I might also consider going to visit them as well."

So what's next for Beetham?

"I'm looking to add another 20 pounds of good weight this off season. I want to get stronger and faster this winter. I'm also going to work with my quarterback coach Greg Holcomb along with Acceleration in Naperville. I'm trying to decide no whether I'm going to do 7on7 this winter."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today