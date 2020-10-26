EdgyTim - DL Bastone commits to Cornell

St. Charles (Ill.) North senior defensive tackle recruit Carmine Bastone (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) decided to give Cornell his verbal commitment over this past weekend. Bastone, who had a very strong off season showing at various camps this summer and fall discusses his college choice in this recruiting update.

"I'm very excited about my decision," Bastone said. "I'm planning to major in Engineering and Cornell offers great academics in my field. I also have a great relationship with the coaches at Cornell and it's a good feeling to have a bit more clarity now on my future plans."

Bastone, who played on both sides of the football for St. Charles North last season was recruited as a defensive linemen looked at a handful of schools before deciding on the Cornell Big Red.

"I looked at several Pioneer League schools along with a few of the Minnesota D2 schools like Minnesota Mankato. I also was looking hard at both Yale and Princeton. I just felt like the Ivy League schools are the best fit for me. .Just being able to earn an Ivy League degree and play for a school like Cornell with it's history and tradition was too hard for me to pass up."

Bastone, who is hoping to make a visit to Cornell once the NCAA lifts the current recruiting dead period admitted that COVID pandemic played a huge role in his recruiting process.

"COVID no question made my recruiting process harder in a lot of different ways. I just didn't have the chance to camp with schools this spring and summer. I also wasn't able to get any fall game video out to the college coaches since we aren';t playing football in Illinois this fall, instead we have to wait to play until this spring. It has been frustrating at times but in the end I'm going to play for a great school, and earn a very strong education."

Bastone both thrilled and relieved to make his college choice.

"It is a big relief for myself and my family. I'm just very glad to be done. When it comes to my college plans things are clearer now in a time when not much is clear in this world. "

So what is Cornell getting in Carmine Bastone?

"Cornell is getting a kid who will work hard who will continue to grow and get better every day. I'll play my heart out for Cornell."

Carmine Bastone is verbally committed to Cornell.

