2021 Spring Season: Final EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2021 EDGYTIM Final Spring Chicagoland Top 30 poll was released on Saturday night.

1. Loyola Academy 6-0 (1)- Loyola rolls to a perfect 6-0 record playing one of the toughest schedules around. Biggest graduation loss? RB Vaughn Pemberton.

2. Lincoln Way East 6-0 (2)- The Griffins just beat everyone in front of them this spring and would no question be a major contender in Class 8A. Biggest graduation loss? RB Jamal Johnson.

3. Warren Township 6-0 (4)- The Home of Six Flags has also become an IHSA Class 8A power program. Biggest graduation loss? LB Malachi McNeal.

4. St. Rita 5-1 (5)- The Mustangs had a very strong spring and are in line for a big fall season. Biggest graduation loss? LB Michael Gaughan

5. Brother Rice 4-2 (9)- The Crusaders pull off a big Week 6 win over rival Mount Carmel. Biggest graduation loss? RB Willie Shaw

6. Mount Carmel 4-2 (3)- The Caravan will still have plenty of talent on the rise and ready to go this fall. Biggest graduation loss? RB/LB Kenenna Odeluga

7. Marist 4-2 (6)- The Redhawks had a strong spring and will also be ready for another run this coming fall. Biggest graduation loss? OL Pat Coogan.

8. Joliet Catholic 6-0 (8)- The Hilltoppers can and will compete with all comers in the fall. Biggest graduation loss? OL/DL Will Berry

9. Naperville Central 5-1 (10)- The Redhawks pull off a thrilling 31-3o win over Maine South. Biggest graduation loss? RB/S Jaden McGill

10. Hinsdale Central 6-0 (11) The Red Devils also had a very strong 2021 spring season and is another name that had a chance to make noise if we had a post-season. Biggest graduation loss? QB Michael Brescia.

11. Maine South 5-1 (7)- The Hawks will reload and be ready to roll again this fall.Biggest graduation loss? All 5 starting offensive linemen.

12. Barrington 6-0 (12)- The Broncos also went a perfect 6-0 this spring and seemed to get better each week. Biggest graduation loss? QB Peter Anderson.

13. St. Charles North 4-1 (16)- The North Stars finish the season on the turf at NIU with a win. Biggest graduation loss? OL/DL Carmine Bastone.

14. Wheaton North 5-1 (17) The Falcons wrap up a highly successful season also with a tin on the turf at NIU. Biggest graduation loss? FYI this is a young team who will be ready to roll this fall. WR/S Riley Dravet.

15. Wheaton South 4-2 (14) The Tigers come up just short in a late come from behind rally on Saturday. Head coach Ron Muhitch announced his retirement after the game on Saturday, ending one of the most storied career's in IHSA football history. Biggest graduation loss? QB Parker Brown.

16. Batavia 4-2 (15) The Bulldogs also end up losing it's last game of the spring season and despite some heavy graduation losses this program truly just reloads. Biggest graduation loss? WR Trey Urwiler.

17. Glenbard West 3-1 (18)- The Hilltoppers finally get to play and win it's last game of the spring at Duchon Field on Saturday over OPRF. Biggest graduation loss? TE/LB Denin Limouris.

18. Lake Forest 6-0 (20) The Scouts also post a perfect 6-0 spring season and leave many wondering how a post-season run could have gone for Lake Forest. Biggest graduation loss? QB/ATH Richie Hoskins

19. Huntley 5-0 (19) The Red Raiders sadly end the season on the sidelines due to a COVID scare. Biggest graduation loss? DL Brad Walker Jr.

20. Prospect 5-1 (13) The Knights come up just shirt against Barrington in the first ever MSL Super Bowl game. Biggest graduation loss? RB/LB Luke Zardzin.

21. Cary-Grove 4-0 (23) The Trojans post a perfect 4-0 record and in many ways the only thing that slowed them down was COVID delays this spring. Biggest graduation loss? LB Johnny Gagliano.

22. St. Francis 6-0 (22)- The Spartans no question posted an impressive 6-0 record and could also have made a deep post-season run this spring. Biggest graduation loss? QB Tommy Rittenhouse.

23. Antioch 6-0 (24)- The Sequoits wrap up the career of the Kaliakmanis brothers with a win over Lakes. Biggest graduation loss? QB Athan Kaliakmanis and WR Dino Kaliakmanis.

24. Hillcrest 5-1 (27) The Hawks only loss came to Loyola....no shame in that game. Biggest graduation loss? RB/DB Mar'kiese Irving.

25. New Trier 5-1 (28) The Trevians end up posting a very strong spring season and will welcome back several key names from this team in the fall. Biggest graduation loss? RB Brody Roth.

26. Neuqua Valley 4-0 (29) The Wildcats are another team that was only slowed down this spring by COVID pauses. Biggest graduation loss? RB Armani Moreno.

27. Crete-Monee 5-0 (30) The Warriors once again win the Southland conference beating Kankakee on Saturday morning. Biggest graduation loss? QB Chuckie Smith.

28. Lincoln Way West 5-1 (28) The Warriors come up short against crosstown rivals Lincoln Way East, but look for West to be a factor again this fall. Biggest graduation loss? QB Evan Wydajewski.

29. Oswego 5-1 (NR) The Panthers get the come from behind 21-14 win over Minooka in Minooka to recapture the Southwest Prairie crown from the Indians. Biggest graduation loss? OL Otto Hess.

30. South Elgin 6-0 (NR) The Storm post a perfect 6-0 season this spring and beat Bartlett in Week 6 to wrap off a great season. Biggest graduation loss? RB Davion Cherwin.

Out: Palatine/Bartlett

Others to Watch (in no order): Richmond Burton/Shepard/Simeon/Deerfield/Morgan Park/Vernon Hills/Wilmington/Buffalo Grove/Palatine/Bartlett