For the first time in 11 years, EA Sports will release an updated version of its hugely popular college football video game. EA Sports College Football 25 (informally known as NCAA Football 25) will release on July 19, in just a month. There's already some anticipation for the game from several Iowa football players, as they wait for the season to officially kick off in August. For many of them, the idea of playing Division I college football was a far off thought that they could only dream of 11 years ago. Now, they'll have the chance to play the game once again, as themselves and their teammates. At Tuesday's media availability, several Hawkeyes shared their thoughts on the release of the game, who they're most excited to play as, their thoughts on the team's overall ratings and more.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdWx5IDE5dGggY2Fu4oCZdCBjb21lIHNvb24gZW5vdWdoIPCfpKMg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3E5UkR6aDhGYkIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9xOVJEemg4RmJCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERlb250YWUgQ3JhaWcg KEBDcmFpZ0Rlb250YWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q3JhaWdEZW9udGFlL3N0YXR1cy8xNzk1OTk1OTUyMTQ0MTc1MTg0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAzMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Xavier Nwankpa

Iowa Defense Rating as a 94: "I feel like it's pretty realistic. We'll see when it all comes out!" Hearing the Game was Coming: "It felt surreal. I'm just really ecstatic for this opportunity that we had. I'm excited to get out there and play it -- it'll be super competitive, especially with the guys." Team He Played as in NCAA '14: LSU Teammate He's Excited to Play as: "I'm trying to play with (Sebastian) Castro. That'll be sick." READ MORE: The Hawkeyes We're Most Excited to Play as in College Football 2025, Xavier Nwankpa included

Xavier Nwankpa looks to the sideline during spring ball. (Eliot Clough)

Mason Richman

Mason Richman was one of the offensive linemen that received a customized Xbox controller from Cade McNamara last Christmas. Though he appreciated the gesture, Richman doesn't even have an Xbox gaming system. "It was a very generous gift and a very personal one, so I appreciated that," he laughed. "We haven't gotten NCAA 25, so when we get that, I'll probably take it to someone's house to play it or something. I'm not going to spend the $500 on a gaming console just to play it. There's better stuff to do in the summer for me." "As long as someone shows me a picture I'm in the game, that'll be cool. But that's enough." What his Rating Should be: "I'm going to say like a 99, but I know it's not going to be. So, I'll say as high as possible." An Opportunity to Learn the Playbook: "To see it in all the nice colors and everyone doing their job right, maybe [it could help me learn it]. It might not be realistic, but it'll be fun for sure." "Funny enough, I used to have NCAA '14, and when I'd play as Iowa, I'd watch the play and kind of repeat what the plays were with our old system. So, even when I was gaming, I was kind of studying film. That wasn't something Coach (Kirk) Ferentz or Coach (George) Barnett told me to do, but it was fun nonetheless." READ MORE: Mason Richman Opens Up About Kadyn Proctor Situation

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzFT MU5GM09IVVIvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA5MzY7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Kaleb Brown

What Rating He Should Have: "Personally, last year aside, I'll be humble and say an 89. It's going to be an 89 -- trust me. We'll talk about this later and that's what it's going to be. Maybe more, I don't know." What Teams He'll Play With: "I'll play as Ohio State. Those are my guys still. They're a good team. I'll literally just do Ohio State versus Iowa." Which Teammate He's Excited to Play As: "I'd say Leshon (Williams). I want to see how he moves. Like, if he moves how he moves in real life. I could say that for everybody -- that'll be interesting." The Offense's 71 Rating: "I don't know, but I put that on the receivers, though. We'll take the blame for it. We'll take the blame because we're going to make up for it. It's all good, though. Obviously they've got to move them up as we go."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYWxlYiBCcm93biBzYXlzIGhl4oCZcyBob3BpbmcgZm9yIGEgYnJl YWtvdXQgeWVhciBpbiAyMDI0LiBXaGF0IGRvZXMgdGhhdCBtZWFuPzxicj48 YnI+4oCcMSwwMDAgeWFyZHMuIEhvd2V2ZXIgdGhhdCBjb21lcyDigJQgMSww MDAgeWFyZHMuIFRoYXTigJlzIGZvciBzdXJlLuKAnSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vQTFEZ1dXMXN1QiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ExRGdXVzFz dUI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3Rh dHVzLzE3Nzg0Njk1NDIxMjcxNDUzNzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXByaWwgMTEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Leshon Williams