Meet: 2023 ATH Josh Lim

Name: Josh Lim

School: Marmion Academy

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @JoshL1824

Instagram: jmlim18

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom Football National Team 18u

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11871545/618b15a2b01a6805a08371b6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake, Saint Thomas, LeHigh, Colombia, Princeton, Valpo, and Penn

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will always put in max effort to whatever I. I take pride and making sure I make myself and my teammates better in whatever I do.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my football career so far has been scoring my first touchdown on Varsity.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deebo Samuel is my favorite player because he can run the ball and play the slot. I myself do the same and I try to model my game after him.