Meet: 2023 ATH Luke Spear

Name: Luke Spear

School: Downers Grove South

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @Luke_spear1

Instagram: luke_spear1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Weightlifting and doing track and field.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13584527/618093ae578d72063ca936ae

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work and dedication

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having my first varsity start.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marshawn lynch because he’s a freak when he is on the football field.