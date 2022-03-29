Meet: 2023 ATH Luke Spear
Name: Luke Spear
School: Downers Grove South
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @Luke_spear1
Instagram: luke_spear1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Weightlifting and doing track and field.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13584527/618093ae578d72063ca936ae
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work and dedication
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Having my first varsity start.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Marshawn lynch because he’s a freak when he is on the football field.