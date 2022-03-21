Meet: 2023 ATH Michael Jefferson Jr.
Name: Michael Jefferson Jr.
School: Grayslake North
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @MikeJeff_Jr
Instagram: micha3l.jefferson
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting and training/Top Gun
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12868144/61a6ca59d45e3a032cf82046
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Several
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My Accountability and my never give up mentality
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
the offseason with my team
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jalen Ramsey, He is so physical