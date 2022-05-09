Meet: 2023 ATH Mike Barberi
Name: Mike Barberi
School: Andrew
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 182 pounds
Position: ATH/RB/WR
Twitter: @BarberiMike
Instagram: Mike_Barberi6
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Velocity Speed and agility Training. Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13135699/6178b67dd45ee404bc222698
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Drake.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I play 4 sports. Football Wrestling Track and Baseball
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
4 TD game against Lincoln Way Central in the first half
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Christian McCaffrey because like me he battled injuries last year and he is due to have a huge comeback season and he has the biggest heart out there for the game.