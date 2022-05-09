Meet: 2023 ATH Mike Barberi

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Mike Barberi

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 182 pounds

Position: ATH/RB/WR

Twitter: @BarberiMike

Instagram: Mike_Barberi6

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Velocity Speed and agility Training. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13135699/6178b67dd45ee404bc222698

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I play 4 sports. Football Wrestling Track and Baseball

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

4 TD game against Lincoln Way Central in the first half

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian McCaffrey because like me he battled injuries last year and he is due to have a huge comeback season and he has the biggest heart out there for the game.