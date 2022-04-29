Meet: 2023 DB Kalik Thompson

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Kalik Thompson

School: Bolingbrook

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter:



Instagram: bigsgkalik

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Pete Houlihan and Chris Goff. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15814756/618029983453160178a05a35

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Upper Iowa, Valparaiso, Bucknell, Drake, Arizona Christian,Quincy,St Mary’s,Midland University,North Dakota State,South Minnesota State, Colgate, Saint Francis

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

HardWork, Academics and Dedication to my craft

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The time I spend working to get better. And Winning.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey, he just brings a different type of mentality to the game and can play anywhere they need him to win