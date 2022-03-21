Meet: 2023 DB Raul Garcia

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Raul Garcia

School: Glenbard East

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Rau33Garcia

Instagram: gheeraul

Off-season weight lifting program at Glenbard East Mon-Thursday, I workout by myself throughout the weekend as well. I go to Next Level Athletics to catch ball’s from the best quarterbacks in the State to get my hands right.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13125795/615101310c54db068885ff82

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Saint Xavier, St Francis, Ripon

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, Crazy work ethic and great energy to a team

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my football career was becoming the team captain of my team as a Jr. Was a big role for me to take but I loved it.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Tyrann Mathieu, he’s my favorite player because he’s small and he doesn’t care about who’s in front of him. He’ll run through anything because he knows he’s the baddest guy on the field.