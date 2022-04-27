Meet: 2023 DE Brady Gorman

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brady Gorman

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @BradyGorman6

Instagram: bgorman134

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13353681/6193e3bec11b8f09000354b3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I love contact and I feel like I have unique speed and agility for my position

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The quarterfinal game against Fenwick or the regular season game against Notre Dame

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald, I like his aggression and technique.