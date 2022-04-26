Meet: 2023 DE Gavin Kole

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Gavin Kole

School: LaneTech

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @Gavinkole_

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Starts Up Front (Enoch Smith)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15290037/61ad5dbc64df76065c0e5462

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake, University of Saint Thomas, MSU Moorhead, Augastauna, Colgate

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My football IQ, I’m gonna always be one step ahead of a play because of my football IQ. Along with this I bring physicality and a strong work ethic and willingness to work harder than others.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing with my brothers in the city playoffs and leaving it all on the field with my seniors.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons, his bag of puss rushing moves and counter moves is one of the best in the nfl and he’s only a rookie.