Meet: 2023 DE Sean Scheck

Name: Sean Scheck

School: Marmion Academy

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 254 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @SeanScheck

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15809429/61e4d3cada513d13fc4700be

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois Westlyan, Columbia, McKendree, Lehigh, Valaporiso, UMD, Brown, Carrol, Nebraska at Kearney, Rose Hulman, RPI, Drake, Augastana, Minnesota State, Western Illinois, Loras, Upper Iowa, North Dakota, St. Thomas,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a versatile athlete. I have the ability to be put almost anywhere on the football field and my thirst to decapitate someone doesn’t stop. I live to not only hit, but to strive for success in all aspects of life.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Competing at the Varsity level as a sophomore. I loved having to earn my spot and feeling the pressure to do so. Even though the spring season was short I love what we did as a team and how I improved individually.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dick Butkus has to be my favorite. I love his athleticism on the field and his thirst to beat his opponents to a pulp.