Meet: 2023 DE Zach Gray

Name: Zach Gray

School: Plainfield South

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 238 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @ZachHGray_50

Instagram: zachgray5050

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12850156/61ba0a78f31d0609d82bf33c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake, Concordia St. Paul, St. Anselm, Augustana, western illinois, Monmouth, Illinois Wesleyan, Columbia, Georgetown and others

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a great work ethic, team mentality, leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting a sac up on varsity my sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom brady because i have always watched him growing up and he’s a great role model to follow