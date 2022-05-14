Meet: 2023 DL Colin Schultz

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Colin Schultz

School: Stevenson

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @ColinSchultz20

Instagram: colinschultz20

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Football Academy. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13138879/618ff8fb19af220ca8c5cadc

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Navy

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a hard working athlete that will do whatever it takes to see the field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

First game of my junior season against Maine South, the atmosphere was awesome.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons, he is the most versatile player in the league and succeeds at any position he’s lined up at.