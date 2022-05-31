Meet: 2023 DT Briaun Green

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Briaun Green

School: Pecatonica

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @Briaun5

Instagram: Breezy_the_goat2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12816301/6197cc849676a6033c2b084c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Upper Iowa

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a hard worker try to make a name for myself

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The family

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald , because I’ve been watching him since I was little. Kinda reminds me of me