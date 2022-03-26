Meet: 2023 DB Brody Engel

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Brody Engel

School: Genoa Kingston

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @engel_brody

Instagram: brody.engel

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TopGun 7on7 football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13451747/61947a1490ef7d03441ac095

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

UW-Whitewater

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I speak out when needed to. If someone’s cutting corners I’ll get on them. If they do something that could prevent us from winning I’m going to step up and say something. I think I could also bring a lot of ATD to a program. Another one would be composure and not freaking out in big moments.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Losing against Byron in the regular season. I got to see everyone’s true character and personality and who I can rely on and can’t.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Copper Kupp. He played at a small school and didn’t make excuses just kept his head down and grinded and now he is an NFL super bowl MVP.