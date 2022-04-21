Meet: 2023 K Owen Valek
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: Owen Valek
School: Oswego East
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: K
Twitter: @owenvalek
Instagram: @owen.valek
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Various Kicking Camps. Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13551219/6181c90a478cc60a40ecfeb4
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Louisville Illinois
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Consistency Work ethic
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning first crosstown Game (over rival Oswego) in 2021
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Robbie Gould