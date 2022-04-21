 EdgyTim - Meet: 2023 K Owen Valek
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-21 09:26:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2023 K Owen Valek

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Name: Owen Valek

School: Oswego East

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: K

Twitter: @owenvalek

Instagram: @owen.valek

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Various Kicking Camps. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13551219/6181c90a478cc60a40ecfeb4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Louisville Illinois

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Consistency Work ethic

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning first crosstown Game (over rival Oswego) in 2021

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Robbie Gould

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}