Meet: 2023 LB David Loch

Name: David Loch

School: York

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Davidloch55

Instagram: Davidloch_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TNT 7on7. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12827612/6162341104284d0294bf7b5e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

UPenn, UWyoming, Drake, Butler, Dartmouth, Princeton, Colgate, NDSU, IL ST, MIT

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I was a captain as a junior last year so I can bring leadership to a program. I always am pushing others and myself to be the best.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Clinching the playoffs last year on homecoming was a great team win. It was the first time our program had made the playoffs in around 10 years

Favorite player?

I love Luke Keuchly because he was an intelligent football player who really proved how much watching film translates to the field as a linebacker.