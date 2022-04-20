Meet: 2023 LB Isaiah DuPree

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Isaiah DuPree

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @IsaiahDupree1

Instagram: isaiahdupreee

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13363403/6189ebb0da5280090057e4a8

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake, Southern Illinois, Upper Iowa

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership and hustle to a college program.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating the 5-0 Oswego East on their home field when know one gave us a chance to win.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Micah Parsons, I love how he makes big plays and acts off the field!