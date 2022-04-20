Meet: 2023 LB Isaiah DuPree
Name: Isaiah DuPree
School: Minooka
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: ILB
Twitter: @IsaiahDupree1
Instagram: isaiahdupreee
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13363403/6189ebb0da5280090057e4a8
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Drake, Southern Illinois, Upper Iowa
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring leadership and hustle to a college program.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating the 5-0 Oswego East on their home field when know one gave us a chance to win.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Micah Parsons, I love how he makes big plays and acts off the field!