Meet: 2023 LB Joey Alvarez

Name: Joey Alvarez

School: Rockford Jefferson

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: OLB/ILB

Twitter: @joeyalvarez_

Instagram: joeyalvarez__

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13410730/6157d42ba018f9099c29720a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being player of the week with a broken hand had 13 tackles and 2 sacks with a club on it

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tyrann Matthieu is my favorite player because he don’t care who you are he is hitting you.