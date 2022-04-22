Meet: 2023 LB Zach Choromokos
Name: Zach Choromokos
School: Wheaton South
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @ZachChoromokos
Instagram: @ZachChoromokos
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13054670/618713354df64104784141fa
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
University of South Dakota
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hardworker and am very coachable
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting back to back game ending sacks against a great Glenbard North team
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom Brady, all he does is win