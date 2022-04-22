Meet: 2023 LB Zach Choromokos

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Zach Choromokos

School: Wheaton South

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @ZachChoromokos

Instagram: @ZachChoromokos

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13054670/618713354df64104784141fa

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

University of South Dakota

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardworker and am very coachable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting back to back game ending sacks against a great Glenbard North team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady, all he does is win