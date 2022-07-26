Meet: 2023 Morris OL Justin Hemmersbach
Name: Justin Hemmersbach
School: Morris
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @hemmersbachJ
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12621270/619c46c9ff0cdc09788dc346
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
North Dakota Illinois State Northern Illinois Western Illinois
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard worker Leader Bring energy to weight room and practice
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My first varsity start for my first game as a freshman.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Quinn Meinerz because he started off at a small school and overcame the odds and made it to the league.