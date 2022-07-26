Meet: 2023 Morris OL Justin Hemmersbach

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Justin Hemmersbach

School: Morris

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @hemmersbachJ

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12621270/619c46c9ff0cdc09788dc346

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

North Dakota Illinois State Northern Illinois Western Illinois

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker Leader Bring energy to weight room and practice

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first varsity start for my first game as a freshman.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quinn Meinerz because he started off at a small school and overcame the odds and made it to the league.